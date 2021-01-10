Dallas

Video Shows Street Stunts End in Crash in North Dallas

A video captured from a balcony in North Dallas showed street stunts come to abrupt conclusion early Sunday after a vehicle hit a power pole.

The video, sent by viewer Marybeth Ruchlin, shows an dark-colored SUV driving in circles at the intersection. At one point, a white pickup drives into the intersection and strikes a pole and a bright flash of light can be seen.

Police said the incident happened shortly after midnight in the 8500 block of Preston Road at West Northwest Highway.

The white pickup was "driving recklessly" and hit an Oncor power pole, which was knocked down, police said. The vehicle then fled north.

Oncor crews had to send units to remove the debris from the roadway, police said.

Police said there was no report of injuries.

The Dallas Police Department has been trying to put an end to street stunts and racing in the city, which have, at times, turned deadly. The department has a task force dedicated to combating the issue, and has asked people to call 911 or report it on the iWatchDallas app.

