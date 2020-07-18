Video Shows Street Stunts Blocking Intersection in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department's battle with street racers and drivers doing stunts that shut down intersections continues.

NBC correspondent Morgan Chesky shot video late Friday night of drivers doing donuts in the middle of the intersection of Houston Street and Nowitzki Way in front of Victory Plaza outside the American Airlines Center.

One set driver set off fireworks at the end of the stunt.

In a second video, people could be seen hanging out of the windows of the car, while people standing in the street shot video.

Tire marks in the intersection suggest it went on for quite a while before a Dallas police cruiser arrived at the intersection. Drivers took off in several directions, and those shooting video in the street scattered.

And one DPD cruiser later, the party is over. No arrests that I could see, no one hurt, *no idea why it takes this many iPhones to shoot an underground music video. *sarcasm pic.twitter.com/VS7Rf1NJxO — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) July 18, 2020

In May, police launched a 'see something, say something' campaign to slow reckless drivers. The department encourages residents to call the police if they see people street racing or people engaged in reckless activity.

NBC 5 has a call out to the police department about Friday night's incident but has received no comment.

Penalties for street racing can include fines up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail and having one's car towed.

