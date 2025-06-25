Video shows moment ‘historic' fire breaks out at Fort Worth apartments

For the first time tonight, we’re seeing inside the massive Fort Worth apartment fire that left more than 800 people displaced.

The Cooper apartments on West Rosedale Street burned for hours Monday in a historic six-alarm fire.

Tuesday night marked some of the first steps toward recovery, as some residents of The Cooper were let inside the building to grab their belongings.

It came as firefighters on the upper floors of the complex worked to determine how much of the building would be too unsafe to return to.

“When you take that level of just the sheer amount of people that lives were affected yesterday, it’s really kind of tough to discuss,” said Craig Trojacek, public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

A fire broke out on the roof of the complex around 1:45 p.m. Monday, and a major emergency was declared as more than 170 firefighters attacked the blaze for over eight hours to get it under control.

No one was severely injured, and officials said they were investigating the incident as an accidental fire.

“So we’re kind of calling this historic,” said Trojacek. “I’m confident within the last four years, we have not had a fire here in Fort Worth that’s went to six alarms.”

The fire spread from the roof of The Cooper to the fifth floor, where Michael Harris was working from his apartment.

His doorbell camera captured what happened next.

“He banged on my door, said, 'Hey, there’s a fire,'” said Harris.

Video showed an apartment worker alerting residents, who then started to run from their units and evacuate.

“I grabbed my dog, grabbed a couple of items, and my backpack, and hurried up and evacuated,” said Harris.

Within minutes, the video showed the hallway become engulfed in smoke.

“This is just chaos at that point,” said Harris.

Harris and his wife were supposed to move out of The Cooper in just a few weeks to a new house.

Firefighters told him he may not be able to save anything from this home.

“Thank God nobody died, but it’s unfortunate because now you’ve got to start from nothing,” said Harris.

Fort Worth fire investigators are still determining which units will be uninhabitable for the foreseeable future, and which residents could soon be able to move back into the building.