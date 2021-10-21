Video Shows Dallas Paramedic Kicking Homeless Man Multiple Times Before Police Arrive

New video footage reveals that a Dallas paramedic kicked a homeless man at least nine times within two minutes as the man lay on the ground, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News.

The paramedic, Brad Cox, previously made headlines after body cameras showed him striking the homeless man, identified as Kyle Vess.

The Dallas Morning News previously reported Cox kicked Vess while he was lying in front of police officers as they prepared to arrest him in August 2019.

The new video shows that Cox used physical force on Vess that day was more violent and prolonged than was previously known, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The video also raises questions about the fire department’s handling of the case.

