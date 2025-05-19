Video captured a man opening fire on a driver more than a dozen times in a White Settlement neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on May 10 in the 900 block of Ozona Avenue.

The driver told police he arrived at the address to meet up with a female, but as she walked up to the car, he realized she was walking alongside a man holding a gun.

“[The victim] thought he was going to meet up with this female, probably hook up with her. For whatever reason this guy didn’t appreciate it,” said Chief Cook.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows the man opening fire more than a dozen times as the car speeds off.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that [the suspect] could care less if he would have killed this victim. He also could have cared less where his rounds were going down range,” Chief Cook said.

The orange Dodge Charger broke down shortly after fleeing the gunfire.

Photos provided by White Settlement police show the back window blown out and the car riddled with bullet holes.

Incredibly, the driver was not harmed.

With the help of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s SWAT team, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Reuben Martinez III, Cook said.

Martinez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to White Settlement police, Martinez bonded out after posting $75,000 bail.

A search of a home on nearby Tacoma Drive uncovered three guns, including the one suspected in the shooting, said Cook.

ATF is now investigating to see if the guns were used in any other crimes, as White Settlement police continue to investigate if the driver was set up.

Cook said his community is lucky none of the rounds went into a nearby home.

“We’re really lucky we don’t have a serious injury or homicide.”