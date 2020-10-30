Video Captures NFL Star Terry Bradshaw Helping Driver Jump-Start Car

NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is clearly a superstar on and off the field.

NBC 5 viewer Cindy Hurt Hammer emailed video to iSee@nbcdfw.com showing Bradshaw coming to the help of a driver dealing with a dead battery at a Gainsville parking lot.

In the video recorded Wednesday at the local Pack 'N' Mail, Bradshaw bought jumper cables, got the man's car running and then gave him the cables.

In the video, Bradshaw throws his hands in the air and yells "Touchdown!" after the car starts.

Hammer says what happened next took the driver by surprise. "He had no idea who was helping him until he came in the store to use the computer and we told him," she wrote in her email.

