Video captured a propane tank explosion at a car show at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The tank belonged to one of the vendors at GoodGuys Rod and Custom Association car show, according to a Texas Motor Speedway spokesperson. No one was injured.

Video sent to NBC 5 shows the fire burning a before an explosion sends a fireball into the sky. Before the explosion, event officials can be seen ushering the crowd away from the fire.

The only damage was to a tent, the official said.