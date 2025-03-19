‘Terrifying' video shows suspect fire 11 shots into Lewisville home

Stunning doorbell video shows a man opening fire with a handgun into a Lewisville home before running away.

Police told NBC 5 that no one was hurt in the incident, and they are now searching for the shooter.

Like the windows on the targeted home, a peaceful morning on Kingston Drive was shattered Monday.

A doorbell video obtained from Lewisville police showed a suspect firing 11 shots into a home from the sidewalk before taking off.

“This is terrifying,” said Rachel Roberts, public information officer with Lewisville police. “Life is the most important thing we have here, and keeping our residents safe is what our goal is to do.”

Police said no one was injured in the shooting. The home was left riddled with bullet holes in the front door, walls and windows.

A neighbor told NBC 5 he called 911 as soon as he heard the shots.

“I was just shocked, man, like how can that happen in this neighborhood?” said Alex Redmon. “It’s really quiet, a bunch of working-class people here.”

Police told NBC 5 that at this point, they have not found any reason for the home to be targeted by the shooter.

They have shared footage of the incident and a picture of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“That specific action is considered deadly conduct because people can die from that action,” Roberts said. “And our goal is to stop it.”

Some neighbors said they would be on edge until an arrest was made.

“If this guy’s still at large, what’s going to stop them from coming here and trying another house?” Redmon said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Lewisville police detectives at 972-219-3649 or by email at CHolleman@cityoflewisville.com. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.