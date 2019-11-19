Victoria’s Secret Store Burglarized in Southlake Town Square

A Victoria's Secret store in Southlake was burglarized early Tuesday morning, police say

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A Victoria's Secret store was burglarized in Southlake Town Square early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Southlake Police Department, officers were called to the Victoria's Secret store at 129 Grand Avenue at about 4 a.m. 

Police said when officers arrived they found that the glass on one of the store's front doors had been smashed and that someone had entered the building.

Officers reviewed security footage with the store manager to determine what was stolen, police said. 

Police have not said what was taken and are continuing to investigate.

