Victims share story of surviving fiery chain reaction motorcycle crash in Fort Worth

For the first time, we’re hearing from victims of a pileup motorcycle crash in Fort Worth that injured 17 riders.​

Fort Worth police say the crash happened on I-35W Friday night and left multiple riders in critical condition.​

At his Tarrant County home, Zachery Taylor has a broken back and collarbone, and his jaw is fractured into pieces.​

But he told NBC 5 he came close to suffering far worse.​

“I’m lucky to be here, lucky to be alive,” said Taylor. “Glad my helmet saved my life and all my gear.”​

Friday night, Taylor was one of more than 50 riders who set out for a group motorcycle run along I-35W in Fort Worth.​

“It was a lot of people, it was a windy night, and I kind of had a feeling that something was going to happen,” said Taylor.​

A few miles in, the group got on the express lanes.​

“I don’t remember from there until waking up in the ER,” said Taylor.​

Police said the lead rider in the group blew a tire, causing a chain-reaction crash that injured 17. Some of those riders had critical injuries.​

The crash left piles of burning motorcycles scattered across the pavement.​

“While I was in the ER, I could flash back to like going through fire,” said Taylor.​

Taylor spent three days in the hospital, coming home to a lengthy recovery process — he’ll be in a back brace for up to three months.​

“It’s crazy,” said Taylor. “It’s amazing that I came out in as good of shape as I did.”​

His bike was severely damaged in the crash, but Taylor says after healing, he plans to ride again.​

Still, he won’t be joining any large groups on the road after Friday’s disaster.​

“And me and my friends had planned to dip off, but it just happened too soon,” said Taylor.​

Some riders in the group told NBC 5 they constantly hold safety meetings, and the rider whose tire popped wasn’t driving dangerously before the crash.​

There are multiple online fundraisers for the riders suffering severe injuries after the crash.​

Fort Worth police said nobody has been charged in connection with the wreck.​