Victim Pleas for Help After a Dog Attack in Uptown Dallas

A man is asking for the public's help after he and his dog were attacked by a pack of dogs during a walk in Uptown Dallas.

Home security footage captured the attack on Saturday at Cabell Drive and Ashby Street.

The video shows the victim, Tom Grounds, crossing the street with his small dog named 'Gadget.'

The video then shows several large dogs rush in to attack.

A neighbor said Grounds appeared to be okay but the small dog was severely hurt and needed surgery.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department says an officer did respond to the incident but has not released any other details including whether the dogs had an owner.

NBC 5 is working to learn whether charges will be filed.

In a statement, Grounds tells NBC 5 he's focused on his pet who has a long recovery ahead.

"To the people that own these dogs and allow them to be loose - if you are going to have a dog, especially one that is violent, it is your responsibility to keep your dogs under control at all times…This should never have happened," said Grounds in the statement.