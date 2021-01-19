Via Rideshare Expands to Citywide Coverage in Arlington

Via Rideshare is expanding to citywide coverage and will now serve the entire City of Arlington as well as the CentrePort TRE station.

According to the City of Arlington, to celebrate the expansion, new customers will get their first five rides for free.

New customers will see a $0 charge for each of their first five rides once they request a ride, the City of Arlington said. The offer expires on Feb 22, 2021.

Passengers can book a their trip by entering their pick-up and drop-off locations on the free Via app. A vehicle will pick them up within a block or two of their doorstep or a nearby location, the City of Arlington said.

Those who do not have a smartphone to download the app can book a ride by phone at 817-784-7382.

The service is offered between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Until Feb. 15, a $3 flat per trip fee will be charged for each trip.

According to the City of Arlington, beginning on Feb. 15, fares will move to a distance-based structure based on the following tiers:

Trips from 0-1.5 miles: $3.00

Trips from 1.5-3 miles: $3.50

Trips from 3-4.5 miles: $4.00

Trips from 4.5-6 miles: $4.50

Trips over 6 miles: $5.00

The ViaPass, a weekly pass that allows up to four trips per day, will increase from $15 to $25 beginning Feb. 15.

Trips between CentrePort and any destination or origin in Arlington will remain at the $3 per trip flat rate.