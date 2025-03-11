Tickets are now on sale for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington ahead of its grand opening March 25. Veterans can visit at no cost.

The museum announced Tuesday that veterans will receive free admission from March 25 to 28, courtesy of Boeing. The museum said these complementary tickets would be distributed through VetTix and redeemed through the NMOHM website.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NMOHM President and CEO Chris Cassidy said the museum is grateful for Boeing's contribution.

"Boeing has a long-standing commitment to honoring our military and veterans, and their generosity ensures that those who have served our country can experience the powerful stories of Medal of Honor recipients firsthand," Cassidy said. "Their support will have a lasting impact, helping inspire all who visit with the bravery, selflessness, and patriotism of those who represent the very best of America."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Betsy Martin, director of Boeing Global Entertainment, said the aerospace company is honored to help share the stories of those awarded the Medal of Honor.

“This partnership underscores Boeing’s steadfast commitment to honoring those who have given so much to our country and ensuring their stories of bravery and integrity are not forgotten," Martin said.

The 100,000-square-foot museum includes galleries dedicated to the history of the Medal of Honor and the stories of those awarded it.

General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $15 for children 12 years old and under. Admission for children under 6 is free.

The museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum's website has more information on tickets and admission.