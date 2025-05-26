Memorial Day

Friends, veterans mark Memorial Day together in Fort Worth

Fort Worth held its Memorial Day commemoration at Mount Olivet Cemetery

By David Goins

There are a number of reasons that bring people together to honor sacrifice.

For Eli Romero and Keith Hicks, retired friends from the U.S. Army, they already work to spend a few days a month together catching up.

Taking the time to do so around so many others gathered for the same reason, Hicks says, adds meaning.

"To come out here and do this, and to see a whole lot of veterans out here, is something special,” Hicks said.

In what is now the 96th year of the annual commemoration, Mount Olivet Cemetery hosted the Fort Worth's Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

“It’s about remembering them, not about a name on a gravesite,” Romero said. “It’s remembering them when they were alive.”

Eli Romero and Keith Hicks, retired friends from the U.S. Army
Eli Romero and Keith Hicks, retired friends from the U.S. Army

This Memorial Day, marking a first in Arlington, too.

The National Medal of Honor Museum, opened just two months ago, recognized sacrifice with small American flags covering its front lawn Monday.

As for honoring his own service, Hicks admits he used to mark the last Monday in May with less reflection.

"Memorial Day was 'let's watch some war movies, don't burn the hot dogs', you know," Hicks said. "But today is a jump off, kick off, kind of special day.”

