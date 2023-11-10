Veterans Day parades planned in Fort Worth and Dallas this weekend

Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11.

There are several events happening across North Texas, including parades in DFW to honor the men and women who have served our country.

NBC 5 is proud to sponsor of the annual Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

The weather is expected to be perfect for the parade with cool temperatures and no chance for rain.

The parade is celebrating its 104th year, one of the longest running parades in the entire state.

It steps off at 11 a.m. from Panther Island and will continue along Forest Park Boulevard and back again. NBC 5's own Veterans Network will have a float filled with some of our amazing employees from NBC 5 and Telemundo 39.

Organizers recommend families get set up in their viewing spot by 9:30 a.m. because roads will start closing at 10 a.m. in the area before the parade begins at 11 a.m.

Retired Col. Joseph Campbell is the parade marshal this year. There will also be marching bands from seven local schools, a military band from Oklahoma, up to 4,000 JROTC cadets, the 1st cavalry mounted division from Fort Cavazos, and a military flyover of F-18 attack fighters from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

Click here for more details about the parade.

This year's theme is Saluting TCU Warriors in honor of Texas Christian’s University’s 150th anniversary.

The theme will salute the university's military legacy and programs, as well as one of its most famous alums – Medal of Honor recipient -- Maj. Horace S. Carswell, Jr.

He was killed in action in World War II and is the namesake of the former Carswell Air Force base in Fort Worth, now the current joint reserve base.

The Tarrant County Veterans Council, which has organized the parade every year since the early 1970s, said Veterans Day is chance to teach the next generations about these legacies and the sacrifices that shouldn’t be forgotten.

“We have kids out there that don't have a clue what Vietnam War was, what Vietnam is, what Korea was. What happened in World War II. They see the cartoons or they see the books and magazines, comic books, video games. It's not about that,” said Dan Zmroczek, president of the Tarrant County Veterans Council and himself a Vietnam War veteran. “My generation needs to be sure that following generations never forget the sacrifices that were made so they can do what they're doing.”

Though the Dallas Veterans Day parade was canceled on Thursday, there is another parade happening in southern Dallas on Saturday.

Hosted by Dallas mayor pro tem Carolyn King Arnold of district 4, the parade will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The route starts at Cedar Crest Cathedral on Illinois Avenue and ends at the VA Hospital.