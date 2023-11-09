Veterans Day festival to go on without air show

The Dallas-based Commemorative Air Force will make significant changes to its Veterans Day celebration this year. The decision was made following last year's tragic mid-air collision during an airshow.

CEO Hank Coates described how this year will be different than prior years. The change is even reflected in the name, 'Aviation Discovery Fest.'

“There’s going to be vehicles and trucks and a lot of WWII-type of equipment that people can see, and cars. It's more of a festival atmosphere. A fall festival than an air show,” Coates said. “You won't see the choreographed airshow. You'll see airplanes taking off and landing. And then you'll see a lot of activities on the ground.”

Coates said last year's tragic events influenced planning this time around. It was Nov. 12, 2022, when six crewmembers died after two historic World War II-era military planes crashed mid-air during the 'Wings Over Dallas' Airshow.

“We decided early this year to forego the airshow piece, the choreographed airshow piece, out of respect for our fallen crew members because of the accident last year,” said Coates.

In January of this year, audio from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed the final moments before the crash. The NTSB released a preliminary report naming several contributing factors.

Coates said the festival will honor the fallen crewmember while creating an atmosphere of education and inspiration. The choreographed airshow is expected to return in 2024

The Aviation Discovery Fest starts Friday and runs through Sunday. NBC 5 was told there would be moments of silence to remember the lives lost.