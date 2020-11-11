Veterans Day Events Happening Today Across North Texas

Veterans Day will look different across North Texas with COVID-19 precautions, but there are several events planned to thank local veterans.

8:30 a.m.

Dallas

Mayor Eric Johnson will honor veterans and announce new initiatives during an outdoor Veterans Day press conference at Dallas City Hall Plaza.

8:30 a.m.

Lake Dallas

Join Lake Dallas Elementary for their Veterans Day Parade starting at the VFW Parking Lot in Lake Dallas.

10:30 a.m.

Dallas

A drive-thru Veterans Day parade is set to start at Dallas Police Department’s South Central Patrol Division at 1999 East Camp Wisdom Road and end at Patriots Crossing at the intersection of South Lancaster Rd. and Mentor Avenue across from the Dallas VA Medical Center.

There will be a short program at the end of the parade at Patriots Crossing at 11:11 a.m. There will be a Fly-Over, the National Anthem and Taps will be performed by Rob Holbert, Saxophonist. This program is to honor and remember Veterans past, present and future. A boxed lunch provided by Wingfield's Breakfast and Burgers will be served to veterans. This is a socially distanced event and masks are required.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Arlington

In recognition of Veterans Day, this Wednesday, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital will honor local veterans during a drive-by event on the hospital's campus.

Several American flags and Boy Scouts will line the pathway for the drive-by event. Hospital employees will stand outside, wearing uniforms representing their branch of service, while they salute and wave to veterans inside their vehicles. Veterans attending the drive-by event will receive a boxed lunch, a Veterans Day pin and a card.

11 a.m.

Fort Worth

Veterans Day Parade

Due to downtown street construction, the annual Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade will not march along Fort Worth's Main or Houston streets as usual.

And due to coronavirus restrictions, the modified event is being dubbed a Memorial Motorcade by its organizer, the Tarrant County Veterans Council. Instead of Junior ROTC detachments, bands and other marching units, this year there will be a procession of wheeled vehicles only.

The 101st Veterans Day salute will assemble at the Panther Island Pavilion parking lot, 395 Purcey Street, by 10 a.m. A brief opening ceremony will be followed by a Marine Corps flyover. About 11 a.m., the motorcade will roll down North Forest Park Boulevard along the Clear Fork section of the Trinity Trails system to Rotary Plaza, then back to Panther Island.

7 p.m.

Carrollton

Veterans Day Fireworks Display

The City of Carrollton's Community Fireworks Display typically held on July 4 has been moved to Veterans Day to accommodate social distancing concerns in the wake of COVID-19.

The 15-minute will honor veterans for their service and sacrifice. The display will be held over Carrollton's Veterans Memorial Plaza located adjacent to Josey Ranch Lake at 1700 Keller Springs Road.

With the public's health and safety in mind, there will be no on-site event and no public access. Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes if possible and avoid gathering in large groups.