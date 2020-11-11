Veterans Day Can Be an Emotional Time for Surviving Veterans

As the sun sets on the Carrollton Veterans Memorial Plaza visitors have come from different military eras.

"I was in the Marine Corps right after high school in 2016," Marine veteran Michael Cornejo said.

“Back during the Vietnam era,” Army veteran Fred Williams said. “Been about 53 years ago."

They each had different experiences. Williams, even though drafted, enjoyed his time.

For Cornejo, even though he never saw action it was still not an easy tour.

"Very, very rough I'd say,” Cornejo said. “It's not for everybody."

Despite their different military journey, there is a common thread of sadness that bonds them.

"I'm going to tear up,” Williams said describing what Veterans Day means to him. “It reminds me, it's a special day remembering the men I was with in boot camp and men I met later that they gave their lives for their country."

The City of Carrollton put on a 15 minute, socially distanced fireworks display to honor veterans.

The beautiful display for them still isn’t enough to take their thoughts away from their fallen soldiers who aren’t with them.

"I'm here but some of family isn't,” Cornejo said. “My brothers and sisters weren't able to make it. It's not a celebration to me. It's just honoring the ones that didn't make it."