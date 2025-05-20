Walk into Patriot Paws in Rockwall and you might get distracted by the overload of cuteness. There are puppies prancing around, learning tricks for treats, but their purpose is deeper than a family pet. They are learning to help veterans navigate life a little easier.

"Our mission is simple," Patriot Paws Executive Director Rick Stevens said. "We're here to serve veterans, and the way we do that is through service dogs of the highest quality."

The lab puppies are bred and raised to be service animals for veterans. Over the course of more than 2 years, they learn 65 cues and behaviors that are tailored to their specific veteran. The dogs will go through many trainers, including some inmates in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System.

Dogs learns tasks like opening doors, retrieving items, and more.

"The 'man's best friend', they pick up on the natural chemical changes within the body a lot of times for those disabilities that aren't visible," Stevens said.

"He's the best, but he's mine, so I'm partial to him," Bill Connel said as his dog Peyton sat glued to his side.

Connel is a veteran of the First Gulf War. He returned home with some physical injuries, and some you can't see.

"For a long time, I thought you had to be missing legs and arms to be disabled," Connel said, adding he suffered from post-traumatic stress. "He's so instrumental in my life; if I didn't have him, I probably wouldn't be here. I wouldn't be the person I am today. I wouldn't be talking to you today if I didn't have Peyton."

It costs more than $40,000 to train a service dog at Patriot Paws, but veterans pay nothing. The nonprofit organization relies on donations.

The organization North Texas Gives to Animals is running a matching funds campaign through the end of May. Donations can be made online.

If you need a dose of puppies without the responsibility, Patriot Paws has a 'puppy cam' that lets you check in on the puppies in training.