Veteran Sports Photographer Celebrates 100th Birthday

On Saturday, legendary sports photographer Brad Bradley became the subject of the camera as he turned 100 years old and celebrated at a party thrown in his honor at SMU.

"I was 100 years old that day," Bradley said opening a stack of birthday cards. "It was a kind of a love fest."

Bradley first picked up a camera to help out his father-in-law, Jim Laughead, at his photography studio. Together the pair made a name for themselves in sports photography, pioneering the iconic 'huck 'n' buck' action pose for football players.

"Every bit of that was just an adventure for me," Bradley said with a twinkle in his eyes. "It was fun."

Time flew while Bradley was having fun. At 100, he's still a working photographer.

"When I get up in the morning, it's gonna be a good day, and I look forward to it," Bradley said.

Bradley has done photography for 40 colleges and universities, as well as high school and professional football. He's seen advances in technology and in sports.

"It's just a great joy to be among the young people and see how they've developed in athletics," Bradley said. "Especially the girls have come a long way in athletics since we started."

Bradley is in the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame and celebrated with the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame Legends Award. He said photography can do what time cannot.

"It kinda stops the clock for people," Bradley said. "I have enjoyed and still enjoy life so much that I'm gonna be disappointed when I have to leave."

Bradley said he still picks up a camera to photograph for SMU from time to time.