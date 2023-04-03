Verdict Expected in Civil Trial for Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards, 15

A verdict is expected Monday in the federal civil trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver was convicted in August 2018 of fatally shooting an unarmed teenager, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, in April 2017 as he left a party in a car and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for homicide.

Edwards's family has sued Oliver for wrongful death and is seeking monetary damages.

The question for the jury is whether Oliver used excessive or unreasonable force when he fired five times from his rifle toward the car driving away from him.

One of those bullets struck Edwards in the back of the head, killing him. Edwards and four others were leaving a house party that had been broken up by Balch Springs Police.

Oliver told the jury the car was about to hit his partner. Oliver said he felt he had no other option but to fire. The other officer, however, testified that he did not fear for his life and never felt the need to fire his weapon. He also said he didn't feel like the vehicle was trying to hit him.

The jury found Oliver not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault but made him the first on-duty police officer in Texas in 45 years to be found guilty of murder.

In his appeal, Oliver's lawyers argued there were more than a dozen separate issues with his trial, including that the court allowed evidence it should not have. In August 2020, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas disagreed and upheld his conviction. Four other aggravated assault charges against Oliver were dropped during his appeal but could be refiled later.

