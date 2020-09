A woman was killed Sunday morning when a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk where she was walking and struck her, Dallas police say.

At about 3:13 a.m., Christine Holland was walking down the sidewalk in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane, near Shady Trail, when a vehicle left the right lane and and hit her.

Holland, 37, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, police said.