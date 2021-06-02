Duncanville

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Duncanville Service Road

The driver said he did not see the pedestrian, police say

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday while she was walking on a service road, Duncanville police say.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a driver told officers that he hit a pedestrian who had been walking down the service road of east U.S. Highway 67, near North Cockrell Hill Road and Danieldale Road.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location.

Police said the driver does not face any charges and that it appears to be "a tragic accident."

Anyone with information about the accident or who knows the woman's identity is asked to call Duncanville Police Department accident investigator Ben Luna at 972-707-3854 or email bluna@duncanvillepd.com.

