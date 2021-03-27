Frisco

Vehicle Crashes Into Frisco Tanning Salon

At least two people were hurt when a driver lost control, crashing into a Frisco business.

It happened Saturday evening on Lebanon Road at Preston.

Witnesses say the driver crashed into a hair salon which pushed items into the neighboring tanning salon.

"We are all pretty shook up, I mean you hear about things like these, but this is like our second house and you don't expect things like this," said a witness.

A worker and customer in the salon were hurt and transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

