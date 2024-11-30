An Arlington restaurant burst into flames after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building Friday afternoon, police say.

Authorities arrived at the Arlington Highlands shopping mall at about 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports of the incident.

Police said the initial investigation determined the driver of the involved vehicle went to park behind a business after having car troubles, but accidentally accelerated, striking the building and a nearby electrical box.

The crash caused the building and vehicle to catch fire, which authorities say were quickly extinguished.

The crash also caused the business to lose power.

According to police, the building was immediately evacuated, and no related injuries were reported. Police said the incident was deemed an accident and no charges are expected to be filed.

Police did not specify which restaurant was hit or if the damage was severe enough to prevent them from continuing operations.