Arlington

Vehicle crashes into Arlington restaurant, sparks electrical fire: Police

Police say the driver accidentally accelerated into the back of the business while trying to park

By Lauren Harper

NBCDFW.com

An Arlington restaurant burst into flames after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building Friday afternoon, police say.

Authorities arrived at the Arlington Highlands shopping mall at about 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports of the incident.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said the initial investigation determined the driver of the involved vehicle went to park behind a business after having car troubles, but accidentally accelerated, striking the building and a nearby electrical box.

The crash caused the building and vehicle to catch fire, which authorities say were quickly extinguished.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash also caused the business to lose power.

According to police, the building was immediately evacuated, and no related injuries were reported. Police said the incident was deemed an accident and no charges are expected to be filed.

Police did not specify which restaurant was hit or if the damage was severe enough to prevent them from continuing operations.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us