Vehicle Catches Fire During Crash on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills police are investigating a major crash on Loop 820 on Wednesday morning.
According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of IH-820 before Highway 377 at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Police said a vehicle caught on fire as a result of the crash.
All lanes of IH-820 are closed in both directions, and traffic is being forced off at Bedford-Euless Road in North Richland Hills.
The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing, police said.