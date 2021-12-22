Vehicle Catches Fire During Crash on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills police are investigating a major crash on Loop 820 on Wednesday morning.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of IH-820 before Highway 377 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said a vehicle caught on fire as a result of the crash.

All lanes of IH-820 are closed in both directions, and traffic is being forced off at Bedford-Euless Road in North Richland Hills.

The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing, police said.