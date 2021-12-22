North Richland Hills

Vehicle Catches Fire During Crash on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills

By Hannah Jones

North Richland Hills police are investigating a major crash on Loop 820 on Wednesday morning.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of IH-820 before Highway 377 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said a vehicle caught on fire as a result of the crash.

All lanes of IH-820 are closed in both directions, and traffic is being forced off at Bedford-Euless Road in North Richland Hills.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Shopping 2 hours ago

Expert Stresses Safety, Awareness During Busy Shopping Season

DallasNews.com 2 hours ago

Frisco Residents Report More Than 30 Bobcat and Coyote Sightings in Past Month

The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing, police said.

This article tagged under:

North Richland HillscrashLoop 820vehicle fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us