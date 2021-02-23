Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for ‘Disrespectful' Kobe Bryant Lyric

Vanessa Bryant is speaking out about Meek Mill's controversial Kobe Bryant lyric.
After a leaked Meek song spurred backlash last week over a line about the late NBA superstar's death, Vanessa took to her Instagram Story on Monday to condemn the lyric.
"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful," she wrote. "Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."
Less than a half hour after Kobe's 38-year-old widow shared this message, Mills tweeted, "I'm going back savage in this s--- ... f---- ya feelings!" Shortly after that, he tweeted, "Ion trust people gotta play it raw ......"
Many individuals responded to these tweets by asking the 33-year-old rapper to apologize to Bryant.
Mills' lyric that leaked on Feb. 17 read, "This bitch I'm f----- always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me/ Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it by another Kobe."
The song hit the Internet just over a year after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Seven other lives were also lost in the tragic accident.
Mills had appeared to respond to the initial backlash at the time when he tweeted on Feb. 17, "somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it.... y'all internet antics cannot stop me ....s--- like zombie land or something! Lol."