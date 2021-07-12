Van Duyne to Host North Texas Job Fair With More Than 130 Local Businesses

Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne has announced that her office is hosting a North Texas Job fair on Thursday.

The job fair will take place at the Irving Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Van Duyne will be joined by more than 40 local mayors, state representatives, and state senators.

According to Van Duyne's office, the congresswoman has brought in more than 130 local businesses that are looking to hire employees, including Toyota, Amazon, and American Airlines.

"While meeting with businesses in TX-24, I am constantly told about hiring shortages and the employment difficulties that have been brought on by the pandemic," Van Duyne said. "We have businesses who survived the pandemic only to be forced to close from lack of workers."

The Congresswoman has created a website so people who are interested in attending or additional businesses who may want to participate are able to get information and receive alerts and reminders about the event.

"We know that enhanced federal unemployment benefits end here in Texas on June 26, and our goal is to make sure that every person in North Texas has access to a job," Van Duyne said. "This job fair is about empowering North Texans with opportunities, from individuals stating a career in an entry level position to executives looking for their next challenge. No one who wants to work hard and provide for their family should be without a job, and we are here to make finding that job a little easier on North Texans."