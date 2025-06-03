Van Cliburn International Piano Competition starts third and final round

The pressure is on this week as six finalists in the 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition enter the final round of the prestigious competition.

"Fort Worth is 'Cowtown', but during the competition we're 'Pianotown,'" The Cliburn President & CEO Jacques Marquis said with a smile.

For the third and final round, the competition is being held at Bass Performance Hall in downtown Fort Worth.

On Tuesday morning, Ismael Cunha, Steinway Chief Concert Tech, was tuning a grand piano center stage.

"Maybe the only pressure, I don't want to break a string," Cunha said with a twinkle in his eye. "The timing would be a little ... not that great!"

Finalists will be performing this week in front of a live audience and over a live-streamed webcast that is estimated to receive more than 20 million views in more than 100 countries.

"We bring the eyes of the world to Fort Worth," Marquis said.

Jon Nakamatsu is a juror for The Cliburn this year.

"We look for somebody who feels to us, as individual musicians, magical," Nakamatsu said. "I sit and listen to these competitors, and every time somebody is announced, I kinda feel this...like almost as though it's me, because I know exactly what they're going through."

That's because Nakamatsu was the last American to win the gold medal at the competition in 1997.

"I spent most of my competitive life losing, so I was not used to winning a lot," Nakamatsu said. "It almost was like I was living a dream."

The Cliburn started in 1962. For pianists between the ages of 18 and 30, it's a launchpad for a career.

"The vision then was to help young musicians and share classical music to the largest audience," Marquis said. "We're still doing the same thing 60-something years later."

There are a few seats left for the last few concerts. There is also a free public watch party in Sundance Square to watch the competition on a giant screen in the plaza. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs, but coolers are not permitted. For more information, click here.