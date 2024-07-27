Two months after a deadly tornado nearly flattened the town of Valley View, neighbors gathered in Denton to rally support for the long road to recovery.

At Andersons Eatery and Distillery, the air was filled with a sense of purpose as live music, cold drinks and cookout favorites set a celebratory scene.

“It just gives me the goosebumps,” said Pandy Turner. “Today is giving Valley View hope of life.”

Turner raised her daughter in Valley View.

On the night of May 25, she got a call from her daughter that she’d survived the tornado that killed seven and destroyed 200 homes and structures.

“Immediately when my daughter sent me a video of the tornado happening, I sent it to Sandy and it was within 10 minutes we’re organizing this event with Love for Kids and Huffines and Action Insurance. It was that quick,” she said.

“It’s very heartwarming to do this,” said Sandy Huffman, President of Love for Kids.

Huffman said Saturday’s event came together after initial donations shined a light on the scope of the need.

“Your heart goes out because it was just devastating, nothing left for them, not even clothes or hardly any water,” she said.

“It’s basic items like beans and rice and diapers is a big push, large size diapers and pullups. They really need stuff to fix their homes like boards and trash bags,” said coordinator Jenifer Littrell.

Littrell helped organize the event on behalf of Huffines.

She said proceeds from Saturday’s ticket and raffle sales will go directly back to Valley View, along with additional financial and physical donations.

“We’ll be there for them, you know, not just at this event but after that as well. We’ll do whatever we can,” she said.

Additional donations can be dropped off at any Huffines Auto Dealership.

Accepted items include blankets, ceiling fans, cookware, dishes, electric fans, gift cards, soap, towels, utensils, water, Gatorade, electrolyte drinks, diapers, wipes, laundry soap, dish soap, cleaning wipes, flour, sugar, beans, rice and debris removal supplies.