Valley View residents dealing with more rain as recovery continues from tornado devastation

Thursday was another day of trying to piece lives back together in the community of Valley View.

Jessica Davis got much-needed help clearing debris at her damaged home from volunteers with Valley Creek Church.

“Actually, it means a lot because there is so much debris and some of it is actually heavy enough my family and I cannot move it,” Davis said.

The work continues despite more heavy rain adding to their already damaged area.

“Right when they got here it started pouring again,” Davis said. “They tried to tarp some of our roof, and they were still cutting trees.”

The volunteers didn’t let the rain stop them

“Trying to get everything to the road here,” Valley Creek Church volunteer Josh Ordonez said. “That’s what we are doing this morning and if it’s in the rain, it’s in the rain.”

Ordonez said they have members who live in the community and they'll be here to help as long as they're needed.

“Your heart goes out to these people,” Ordonez said. “Oh goodness, all this destruction and then you have the flooding issues that are happening right now. Just kind of like one thing after another.”

Through the kindness of volunteers and neighbors helping neighbors, the community will survive.

“We know each other,” Perez said. “We are like a family and trying to help each other as much as we can. Thank God so many people have been helping with water and other kind of stuff.”

The Cooke County Emergency Management and Fire Marshall offices said If you would like to volunteer please contact 940-612-5323. The VOAD management team will let you know what you can do or bring.

If you would like to donate cash you can contact or go to 1st United Bank in Gainesville at Broadway and Dixon Streets. Let them know you want to donate to the VOAD/Disaster account. All monies will be allocated to this recovery effort in Cooke County.