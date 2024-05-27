Valley View community steps up during second day of storm recovery

Monday was day two of recovery in Valley View where the National Weather Service had survey teams evaluating the area.

On Sunday, the NWS found extensive damage from both EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes.

There was also more movement on Monday in the way of relief efforts. Power crews, food services, and community members made their way into neighborhoods hit hardest.

Some are still grappling mentally and emotionally with the loss. Rocio Landeros had damage to her home but said it was manageable compared to friends and family who lost everything.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I have three sisters, a sister-in-law and an uncle down the road that just didn’t have anything to pick up. It’s all being bundled into big piles and being burned down,” Landeros said.

Rocio Landeros, a resident of Valley View, speaks with NBC 5's Candace Sweat following the extensive damage from the weekend's tornado storms.

Landeros is also dealing with the trauma of helping a frantic mother search for two missing children immediately following the storm.

“She said, ‘you know what I need an ambulance. I need help. I need as much people as I can get to help me find my kids,’” Landeros said.

“She said ‘please help me find my little girl. She said she’s a dark complexion and hard to find but she does have purple beads in her hair.’”

The siblings, ages two and five, were found dead in a pond the next day. They were the youngest of seven victims who died in the storm.

“It got to me in my heart because I was looking for them all night and didn’t find them and then to wake up the next morning, and finding out they weren’t with us anymore it was hard,” she said.

Even with great loss, the community has come together to provide relief. At the Valley View John Fortenberry Community Center, supplies are coming in around the clock, knowing there will be a need for some time to come.

NBC 5 was told the community still needs work gloves, ropes, and tarps to mitigate setbacks from the coming rain.