UTSW Completes Brain Institute Funding Push

A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its institute for brain research and clinical care.

The UT Southwestern Medical Center said Wednesday that the campaign for the Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute is among the largest brain-focused investments at a U.S. academic medical center.

The medical center said that more than $500 million came from donations from the community, which will fund research, technology enhancements, and faculty recruitment. And UT Southwestern says it made a $500 million investment in facilities and programs for the institute.

The funds will help researchers at the institute study the underlying mechanisms of brain disease.

"Our hope is that one day no patient diagnosed with brain disease will ever hear the words `there is no cure,"' Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, UT Southwestern's president, said in a news release.

The institute was established in 2015.

