Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents

Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time.

The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.

This funding is for residents who are in jeopardy of having their utilities turned off or in need of help paying bills. The water utility staff will be able to access water account information on-site.

Eligible Bills For Assistance:

  • Water
  • Gas
  • Electric

What to bring:

  • A photo ID
  • Eligible Bill
  • Proof of legal residency in the United States (passport, birth certificate, green card)
  • Proof of household income for the past 30 days (award letters, paycheck stubs, pension letters) for all household members

The city is planning for more events and that information will be released at a later date.

Anyone who cannot attend this event can contact Community Action Partners at (817) 392-5795 for more information on the program. Visit the Fort Worth website for updates.

Note: Utility bill assistance funds are available locally from the federal government through the COVID relief bill and must be used by deadlines.

