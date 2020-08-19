Utility Assistance Programs Available For Dallas, Tarrant County Residents

Dallas and Tarrant county residents in need of help paying their utility bills can apply for assistance through local programs.

Dallas County

Dallas County's Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program gives priority to households with the highest home energy needs, such as low-income households with children under 5, elderly individuals or people with disabilities.

The CEAP program offers services including energy education, utility payment assistance, repair of existing heating and cooling units and crisis-related purchase of an air conditioning unit.

Applicants must submit their information to Dallas County Health and Human Services to determine if they are eligible for the program.

Requirements include providing proof of citizenship, income, identification and an original gas or electric bill. Additional information on the county's website, or by calling 214-819-1848.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County residents can also apply to participate in a similar program that provides assistance with electric, gas and propane bills.

Requirements include proof of identification, resident and household income, and a current utility bill.

To read additional information about the Utility Service Assistance program, download an application or schedule an appointment, visit the city of Fort Worth's website. Appointments may also be scheduled by calling 817-392-5790.