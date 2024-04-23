UTD students protest war in Gaza alongside other student bodies

As many cram for finals, more than 100 University of Texas at Dallas students instead spent the day lining the front hall of the university's administration building, hoping to make their voices heard.

“You know, they have continuously been ignoring us, so we're taking it to the next step until they meet our demands,” said Fatima Tulkaren.

Tulkaren is an officer with Students for Justice in Palestine, which is asking the university to pull investments from companies that it says provide weapons to Israel.

"This is our money that's going into these companies that are providing Israel with these weapons, and not just Israel, but other countries around the world. So again, we're making it clear that we don't want to be complicit,” she said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tuesday's sit-in was one of several protests on college campuses across the country, from the West Coast to the East.

At U.C. Berkley, demonstrators have set up an encampment on campus.

At NYU, protestors were forced off campus after the school erected a plywood wall one day after police arrested 120 demonstrators.

“They literally have signs that say anarchy, violence, and resistance is thy way to do it. So I think it makes sense that they put up boards,” said a freshman student at NYU.

"I'm a Jew, and I am walking around campus. I am scared. I'm scared to walk around with my Jewish star."

NYU officials have said they believe most of the protesters are not students.

At Columbia, tensions reached a breaking point, with university officials moving all in-person classes online through the end of the semester.

These students say they're taking action as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 34,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"I must stand up and organize and make sure that like we are keeping the movement going here in the United States and here in Dallas, Texas specifically. That is the fact that has kept me going,” said Palestinian student Noor Saleh.

UTD has yet to respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.