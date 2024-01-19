UTA needs photos, videos for a special collection on the Texas Rangers World Series win

The University of Texas at Arlington is asking Texas Rangers fans for help building an online collection of World Series memories.

The UTA Libraries Special Collections Department wants to preserve photos and videos from the 2023 World Series run in their digital archive and hopes that North Texans will donate their digital memories and help preserve the historical moment for generations to come.

"Items of interest include digital photographs, videos, artwork, and more relating to the Rangers’ playoff games, community gatherings, and celebrations. These materials will be preserved and made accessible through the UTA Libraries Digital Archive," the school posted on its website.

So if you attended games, parties, parades, or created artwork around the team's win, the library would love to have a digital copy to add to their collection.

If you want to help document the Texas Rangers' first world championship, submit your photos and videos on the school's website here.