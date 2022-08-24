UTA Coach Buys Dallas Wings Playoff Tickets for Local Kids

It was a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night for the Dallas Wings as they took on the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Fans funneled into the College Park Center at UT Arlington for game three between the teams.

The Wings outshined the Sun in an elimination game Sunday marking the team's first playoff win since moving to Dallas in 2015. That makes Wednesday night's match-up the team's first-ever home playoff game.

“We're super excited to be a part of history. We're literally writing out the Dallas Wings history right before our very eyes,” said LaDondra Wilson, VP of Social Responsibility.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Wings pledged to 'pack the park' to support the team and got an assist doing that long before tip-off from UTA women's basketball coach Shereka Wright.

“These women definitely deserve the support from their community,” said Wright.

Wright is a former WNBA player who knows first-hand the importance of seeing the stands full, so she bought 250 tickets to Wednesday’s game for Arlington elementary and middle school students.

“It’s definitely important having the community be behind you and supporting you and seeing women at a high level and competing and doing something that they love is a big part, especially for young boys and young girls to be able to see,” said Wright.