UTA Alumnus to Become First Black 4-Star Marine General

An alumnus of the University of Arlington is set to become the first Black four-star general in the history of the U.S. Marines, the university announced Friday.

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, a 1985 graduate of UTA (BBA Systems Analysis), was nominated by President Joe Biden last month to be the commander of all U.S. forces in Africa.

Langley now awaits Senate confirmation.

Langley, a four-year track and field letterman for the Mavericks, would be the first Black Marine to receive four stars in the Marine Corps' 250-year history.

According to the university's statement, Langley received his commission in 1985 and has commanded at every level from platoon to regiment. Since November 2021, he has served as commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, overseeing all Marine forces on the Atlantic coast.

Langley has also served in Afghanistan, Somalia and Japan; led U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa; and held top jobs at the Pentagon.

"I am enthusiastic to engage across the whole government to faithfully execute the policies and orders of the President and the Secretary of Defense," Langley said during his Senate testimony on July 21.

Harold Perkins, Langley's track coach at UTA remembers him as a hard worker and outstanding teammate.

“He never missed a workout,” Perkins said. “You could count on him. He wasn’t a star, but he was the kind of person you want on your team.”

Macks Dillon, a teammate of Langley's and a roommate at UTA speaks highly of his former roommate and feels he's fit for the job.

“Mike Langley was a step above everybody,” Dillon said. “Nobody worked harder than him, and anything you could do, he was going to do better. That’s the person you want in charge.”