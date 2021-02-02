UT Southwestern to Launch an Online Public Portal for COVID-19 Vaccinations

As a state-designated COVID-19 vaccination hub, UT Southwestern is launching an online public portal where eligible individuals can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from UTSW.

Eligible people can choose to be vaccinated at one of three locations including RedBird Mall in southern Dallas, at Market Hall or at Building 3 on UTSW's West Campus.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Individuals who meet the criteria and are also not yet registered as a UT Southwestern patient in MyChart can fill out a short questionnaire to be contacted about a vaccination.

Those that complete the registration survey will be sent a MyChart activation code from mychart@utsouthwestern.edu within three to four business days.

Once registered and logged into UTSW MyChart, individuals can search for available vaccination appointments. The scheduling depends on vaccine supply, which is limited. UT Southwestern will continue to update the schedule as more vaccines are received.

The UT Southwestern registration portal will keep the portal open until 10,000 people sign up. Registration will then pause so UTSW can quickly vaccinate more of the registered and eligible individuals on the list. This will ensure that they will be vaccinated within a three-week window.

Registration will open and close weekly to reflect the amount of vaccine received from the state and federal authorities. UTSW is encouraging individuals who register to check back every Monday morning.