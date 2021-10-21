Dallas

UT Southwestern, Dallas ISD to Open Medical District PK-8 Biomedical School

UT Southwestern and Dallas Independent School District are partnering to create a new facility that will give young children a foundation in STEM.

Dallas ISD is establishing a Medical District PK-8 Biomedical School, an elementary school focused on biomedical science, that will open in fall 2022.

The school will be located on the campus located on Forest Park Road, and the curriculum will be designed to stimulate curiosity about science and to provide children a foundation for future discovery, UT Southwestern said.

According to UT Southwestern, the partnership will give students firsthand exposure to real-world science as well as direct access to STEM and biomedical science-related field trips.

The school will also embed hands-on activities like robotics, experiments, and computer coding into the core curriculum, allowing students to build critical thinking skills, UT Southwestern said.

The annual application process will open in November and close in January. Enrollment offers are generated using a randomized lottery designed to achieve socioeconomic diversity.

Enrollment will begin with children in Pre-K through first grade and will continue through eighth grade.

Children of UT Southwestern employees and learners are eligible to apply, and transportation is provided for students living within Dallas ISD boundaries, UT Southwestern said.

To learn more about the Medical District PK-8 Biomedical School, visit the Medical District PK-8 Biomedical School FAQ web page.

