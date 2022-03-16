UT Arlington to Cover Tuition for Undergraduate Students With Family Incomes Under $85,000

The University of Texas at Arlington will cover tuition and additional fees for undergraduate students with family incomes under 85,000 a year, the university announced Wednesday.

Under a new program, Blaze Forward, tuition and fees for new students will be covered for up to four years and transfer students who have completed their associate’s degree will be covered for two years. Under the program, current students whose family incomes are below $85,000 will have their costs covered for their remaining time for on-time graduation.

This program only applies to Texas residents and those who are eligible for the TEXAS Grant program.

“We want to make a UTA education even more attainable and give strong financial assurances to families and students in need,” interim president Teik C. Lim said in a press release. “By devoting more of our resources toward the success of our students, we’re investing in the future of our University, and in the promise and potential of thousands of talented current and future Mavericks from North Texas and beyond.”

Under the new program, UTA expects over 4,000 students to qualify in the coming year and is expected to cover 4,600 students eventually. Funding for the Blaze Forward program comes from UTA funds, federal and state grants and a new allocation from the University of Texas System.

“The University of Texas at Arlington serves as a beacon for thousands of Texans working to improve their lives through academic excellence,” Troy Johnson, vice president for enrollment management said. “Launch of the Blaze Forward program means even more students will have the opportunity to experience the transformational power of a UTA education.”