UT Arlington President Announces Resignation

University of Texas-Arlington President Vestasp Karbhari announced his resignation Wednesday, saying it was time for him and his wife to “take stock and think about our next chapter.”

Karbhari is a candidate to become president of the University of Central Florida and will be interviewed there on Thursday, according to an article in the UTA student newspaper The Shorthorn.

“Upon reflecting on the progress made and these milestones, Lisa and I felt it was time for us to take stock and think about our next chapter,” he wrote in a message to the UTA community. “Serving you has been the greatest honor of my career.”

Karbhari, who also is a professor in the civil engineering department, was named president in 2013.

His resignation is effective Aug. 31.

State Rep. Chris Turner, chair of the House Committee on Higher Education, praised Karbhari for building a long-term legacy at UTA and increasing its research capability.

“President Karbhari has been a tireless advocate for UT Arlington’s students, faculty and staff,” Turner said.

Just last month, a former UTA vice president accused Karbhari in a lawsuit of bullying her and other female employees. The former vice president, Deborah Robinson, seeks more than $200,000 in damages.

Last year, he issued a sweeping moratorium on social activities for fraternities and sororities after one student nearly died in an alcohol hazing incident and there were multiple reports of sexual assaults in the Greek system.

If Karbhari gets the top post at the University of Central Florida, he will lead a much larger university. UCF has an enrollment of 66,000 compared to 43,000 at UTA.