UT Arlington Fall Classes to Start On-Campus, Daily Self-Monitoring for Symptoms Required

The University of Texas at Arlington expects students to return to campus in the fall and says that those returning should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms each day.

According to the university, before reporting to campus each day, all faculty, staff, and students must perform a daily health screening, which includes a daily temperature check and self-monitoring for the following COVID-19 symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills or repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Feverishness, or a temperature greater than or equal to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Anyone experiencing any of those symptoms should not come to campus, the University said.

This daily health screening requirement is part of the University's efforts to keep the number of coronavirus cases low.

The university said individuals who have been in close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 or test positive themselves may not return to work or class until the end of a 14-day self-quarantine period from the last date of exposure.

“We can each do our part to keep one another safe and healthy,” UT Arlington Interim President Teik C. Lim said. “We are in this together.”

Students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 will be advised to return to their permanent residence, the university said. If the student cannot return home, isolation accommodations will be provided.

Employees who test positive should must be free of any symptoms related to COVID-19 before to returning to campus.