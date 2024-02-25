USPS offers up to $150K reward for information in Arlington robbery

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men after the robbery of a letter carrier in North Texas.

According to USPS, around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, a letter carrier was robbed in the 500 block of Lamplighter Circle in Arlington.

Officials describe the robbers as two Black men under 21, possibly between 5'10" and 6'2" tall.

Authorities said the first robber was wearing a black letterman jacket with red and blue stripes on the shoulders, black shorts, and a mask. The second person wore a white shirt, blue shorts, and a box-cut haircut.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Kim Lewis is president of the Dallas area chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers, representing USPS employees.

"It's becoming ridiculous," said Kim Lewis, President of the Dallas's National Association of Letter Carriers Chapter, representing USPS employees. "Now, it's so much uncertainty."

Lewis said the frequency of attacks continues to increase, too. The USPIS is also investigating at least three other robberies. One occurred outside the Oaks of North Dallas on Haverwood Lane on Jan. 29.

A suspect wearing a full-face mask, a letterman jacket with white sleeves, and navy-blue lettering reportedly held up a mail carrier at the Sophia Apartments on Hudnall Street on Jan. 12.

On Dec. 28, two men were accused of holding up a letter carrier at 3525 Colonial Avenue in Dallas at about 11:25 a.m.

In all three robberies, the letter carrier was not physically injured, but Lewis said the emotional trauma and stress for her coworkers is immeasurable.

"It's devastating because the letter carriers will be even more fearful when they're made aware there's been one other attack," said Lewis.

NALC President Brian Renfroe spoke at a rally of letter carriers in Dallas last week urging federal prosecutors to take on more cases of attacks on federal employees, which he said carry stiffer penalties than local or state charges.

"This violence against our members must stop," said Renfroe.

Anyone with information about these robberies is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") Reference Case No. 4248172-ROBB.