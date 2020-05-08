USPS of Fort Worth District Providing to Hold Mail for Residents

The U.S. Postal Service Fort Worth District, which includes North West Texas and the Panhandle, is providing information to help customers connect with their mail if they are temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hold Mail service is "designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days," according to USPS.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30, 2020.

USPS stated that, "business and residential customers can rest assured knowing their mail and packages will be held safely at their local Post Office until that date."

The Postal Service stated they will institute a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, 2020, during which customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.

On June 15, 2020, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days.

For more information from the U.S. Postal Service, click here.