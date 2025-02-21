USPS halting retail operations at Melissa Post Office due to ‘safety concerns'

The United States Post Office says they are halting retail operations at the Melissa Post Office due to unspecified "safety concerns."

For the time being, retail operations are being moved from the post office on Melissa Road to the post office in Anna on Powell Parkway.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority to the U.S. Postal Service.

We appreciate their patience as we address and resolve this safety concern. Updates will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available," the USPS said.

The Anna Post Office is open for retail customers Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Postal customers with a P.O. Box at the Melissa Post Office, with proper photo identification, can continue to pick up their mail at the Melissa Post Office, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and from noon until 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The Melissa Post Office is closed on Sunday.

Last summer the USPS said they were looking for a permanent solution to account for growth in Melissa after outgrowing their current facility.