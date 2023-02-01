USPS Continuing Home, Business Delivery in North Texas During Winter Storm

The U.S. Postal Service says mail and package delivery for residences and businesses in North Texas are continuing as normal during the winter storm.

The USPS said they monitor weather conditions and plan for the impact extreme conditions can have on delivery.

"We are continuing to track this week’s winter storm and taking all available actions necessary to maintain both safety and service," the USPS said in a statement.

The USPS said mail and package delivery for residences and businesses are continuing as normal and that letter carriers will make every effort to deliver their routes if it is safe to do so.

The Postal Service said retail operations are also open in North Texas, though some hours at some locations may be modified depending on staffing.

The USPS asks customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes. Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear of snow and ice. Customers receiving curbside delivery should ensure carriers can safely access mailboxes from their vehicles.

USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.