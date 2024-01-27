USPS

USPS asking for information about robbery in Dallas

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect

A United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was robbed on Jan. 12. in Dallas. The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $150,00 for information leading to the arrests and conviction of the suspect.

The robbery happened at approximately 1:35 p.m. at The Sophia Apartments on Hudnall, St. in Dallas.

The suspect is described as an approximately 5'9" to 5'10" Black male in his teens or early 20s. He was wearing a full-face mask and letterman jacket with white lettering and blue letters at the time of the robbery.

U.S. Inspection Service is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 1-877-876-2455.

