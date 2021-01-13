Tinslee Lewis

US Supreme Court Sides with Baby Tinslee Lewis's Mother in Fight to Keep Child on Life Support

The case will now move back to the lower courts

U.S. Supreme Court has sided with baby Tinslee Lewis's mother just a month before her second birthday.

Tinslee was born premature with an Ebstein's anomaly, a rare and often terminal heart disease. She has been on life support for her entire life at Cook Children's Medical Center.

Doctors are fighting to unhook Tinslee's ventilator under a Texas rule allowing them to refuse treatment if there is nothing more they can do for her.

Tinslee's mother, Trinity Lewis, continues to fight the move to take her child off life support.

The case will now move back to the lower courts where the trial will ultimately decide baby Tinslee's fate.

